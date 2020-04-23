AMBER Alert canceled, missing children found safe

Update: 4-22-2020, 11:25 PM: The AMBER alert for the Arnold and Roe children has been canceled. The children have been located safe.

The original story and AMBER alert is below.

Original: The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued an AMBER Alert for three children taken in a noncustodial family abduction.

The three children are: Mark Arnold, a 3-year-old white male, 4-foot-1, 68 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes. His brother Aaron Arnold, 5-year-old white male, 4-foot-3, 70 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes. And their sister Rebecca Roe, 11-year-old white female, 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, brown hair and eyes.

The children have been taken from the Kokanee Bend fishing access in Columbia Falls by their uncle Duane Arnold in a stolen 2002 green Chevrolet Silverado pickup with Montana plates 7-23631C.

Duane is on felony probation at this time and has no known address.

Any information please call the Flathead County Sheriff at (406) 758-5610 or call 911.