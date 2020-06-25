Menu

Amtrak to cut service on long-distance routes including Whitefish

MTN News
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jun 25, 2020
WHITEFISH — Beginning in October, Amtrak will be reducing service on long-distance routes nationwide, including stops in Northern Montana.

Amtrak has announced the decision to operate with reduced capacity due to the long-term impact of COVID-19 on ridership.

Starting in October, Amtrak’s Empire Builder Line will cut service from seven days a week to just three.

The popular long-distance line stops in 12 stations in Montana including Whitefish.

Amtrak also announced a proposal to cut 20% of its employees.

Amtrak officials said their goal is to restore daily service on the Empire Builder Line routes by the summer of 2021.

