Annual try hockey for free day draws large crowd

KALISPELL — With limited activities during the snowy season, it is more important than ever to keep kids active. The Flathead Valley Hockey Association is letting kids try hockey for free.

Once a year the association holds a Try Hockey for Free Day to let kids ages 4-14 try hockey to see if they would be interested in participating in the sport. Gear is provided for the kids and there are coaches and experienced players on the ice to help instruct kids of all levels.

This year was the biggest turnout ever, and they ran out of gear to loan out. The association is going to try to do another event to get all the kids who want to try on the ice.

"Oh my gosh, this is literally the best thing. I love it. I come out here, and I just look, and smile because I love seeing these little kids. When I started coaching I started coaching this little age group is called mites and it was my favorite. There's nothing more fun than watching these kids have fun out here on the ice," said Jessica Crofts, Flathead Hockey Association President.

If you would be interested in the event, you can go to Flathead Flames website to learn more.

They also hand out fliers at local schools to promote the event.

