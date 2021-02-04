Annual Creston Auction canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

CRESTON — The annual Creston Auction will not be held for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Creston Firefighter’s Association reports that “COVID-19 has brought too many complications and challenges as the association and Creston Fire’s emergency responders work to keep our community safe.”

The annual event draws thousands of people who take part in five separate auctions that happen at the same time in “a fairly confined area.”

According to a news release, “it has been deemed impossible to keep any degree of adequate group and personal distancing. The association also does not want to expose the nearly 200 volunteers from the community who make the event happen.”

The Sunday equipment sale has also been called off.

"The cancellation of two consecutive Creston Auction weekends is unprecedented and has a significant impact on Creston Fire, its nonprofit support organization, and ultimately plans for the construction of the Creston Fire Station 251 replacement facility,” the news release states.

Tentative plans call for the second Pork Shoulder BBQ Fundraiser to be held in May 2021. The annual Soup for Supper fundraiser is currently still scheduled for October.

Plans are continuing to replace Station 251 and donations may be made here. Additionally, checks may be mailed to Creston Fire, 4498 MT Highway 35, Kalispell, MT 59901.

