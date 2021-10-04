Annual Flathead County flu clinic set for Wednesday

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department’s (FCCHD) annual flu clinic is set to take place on Wednesday.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Expo Building.

"In preparation for this coming influenza, commonly known as flu, season, the Health Department would like to remind everyone to take the first and most important step in protecting against the flu by getting a flu shot," FCCHD stated in a news release.

Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu shot every season.

Flu Facts:

Flu is a contagious, upper-respiratory disease caused by the influenza virus.

Flu can affect any person in any age group.

A seasonal flu vaccination is the best way to reduce the chances of getting the flu as well as preventing the spread of flu to others.

Vaccination to prevent influenza is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza, including:

People sixty-five years and older

Children younger than five, but especially younger than two years old

People with certain chronic health conditions like asthma and COPD, diabetes (both type 1 and 2), heart disease, neurological conditions, and certain other health conditions

Pregnant women

Face coverings are required for all individuals aged five and older. Most insurance plans, Medicaid, and Medicare will be accepted; no child will be refused vaccine due to inability to pay.

Call (406) 751-8101 for additional information.