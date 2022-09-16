Annual Flathead quilt show a dazzling, must-see event for all craft lovers

KALISPELL - Quilters, sewers — and anyone who enjoys beautiful art — can head to the Flathead County Fairgrounds for the Flathead Quilters’ Guild Annual Quilt Show.

With over 150 quilts on display, there is something for everyone.

The Flathead Quilters’ Guild has been helping the community maintain an interest in creating, collecting and preserving quilts since 1981. The Guild not only teaches people how to sew and quilt but they also create quilts to donate throughout the Flathead Valley.

This year’s Sew Connected Quilt Show offers live demonstrations, vendors, a raffle quilt and beautiful quilts on display. The theme — Sew Connected — was inspired by the way quilts connect people and of course, connect fabric.

“It's fun to get to visit with folks and talk about the quilts and to talk about quilting in general. It's something I'm really passionate about and really enjoy. And so it's been a fun year getting ready and it's been a fun week, putting the show on,” said 2022 Flathead Quilters' Guild Featured Quilter Cathy Calloway.

A portion of this year's proceeds will be donated to the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry. The last days of the show are Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Visit https://www.flatheadquilters.org/ for more information and a schedule of the live demonstrations.