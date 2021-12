KALISPELL — The holiday celebrations are getting ready to kick off in the Flathead.

The annual Downtown Kalispell Art Walk & Holiday Stroll is set to take place on Friday, Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

People will be able to enter to win one of several $100 gift certificates by picking up a “walking card” from participating businesses on Friday evening.

There will be music at some locations and something to eat and drink as well.