Annual Whitefish Turkey Trot goes off with a bang

WHITEFISH — People gathered on a chilly Thanksgiving morning to run off some calories before the feast during Whitefish’s annual Turkey Trot.

This year was one of the biggest races with 860 people registered to run as kids, adults and dogs showed up in their best turkey wear to support the cause.

A portion of the race's proceeds go to the North Valley Food Bank and everyone was in high spirits for this annual tradition.

“It's important because it brings the community together and we love for Competitive Timing and putting this on here at the food bank because that's what we're all about bringing the community together and making sure everyone lives a well-nourished and healthy life. So bringing everyone here on such a big holiday of gratitude is beautiful and it also raises awareness in the community." - North Valley Food Bank Executive Director Sophie Albert

