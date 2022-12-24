At Dee-O-Gee in Kalispell, the giving doesn't stop after the holidays

KALISPELL — The holiday season is all about giving and we can’t forget to include animals when it comes to holiday generosity.

The pet store Dee-O-Gee in Kalispell just finished a big donation event called 15 Days of GIVEmas. The event ran from December 9th through December 24th collecting everything from collars to food for shelters.

But the giving doesn’t stop after the holidays.

Dee-O-Gee serves as a donation drop off point all year long. They make it easy to donate by sorting and delivering the donations based on shelter and rescue needs.

Donations can be new or slightly used and shelters do need specific items such as collars, leashes, blankets beds and crates.

The donations received by the store are distributed across the state.

Some other Dee-O-Gee locations accept donations but be sure to call your local store before dropping items off.