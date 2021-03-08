Authorities identify Flathead Co. crash victims

KALISPELL — Authorities have released the names of the three people who died in a weekend crash outside of Kalispell.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino reports 14-year-old Abigail Johnson and her mother Melodi Johnson, 42, both of the Dayton area were killed in the accident as was 28-year-old Kevin Hunt of Kalispell.

Deputies responded to reports of the crash in the area of Montana Highway 35 and Indian Ridge Road shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The Montana Highway Patrol previously reported the accident happened when one of the vehicles crossed into the other lane and collided head-on with a van.

