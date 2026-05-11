Authorities investigate report of gunshots near Columbia Falls

An investigation is underway near Columbia Falls following a report of gunshots Monday morning.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office posted that deputies responded to the 200 block of Dawn Drive just after 7 a.m.

Detectives were on scene as of 9:30 a.m. conducting an active investigation into the report of shots fired.

The FCSO stated there is no known risk to the public and the scene has been secured.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid Dawn Drive as investigators process the scene.

We will update you with any new information.