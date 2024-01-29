Backcountry avalanche warning issued for Monday Northwest Montana

HUNGRY HORSE — The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for parts of Flathead, Lake and Lincoln counties.

The Center predicts that the avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to high on Monday.

The backcountry avalanche warning covers the Whitefish, Swan, and Flathead mountain ranges, as well as the Lake McDonald region in Glacier National Park, and the mountains near Marias Pass.

Prolonged warming will result in widespread avalanches. The warning also states, "large avalanches will occur naturally or be easily triggered by a person or machine."

Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain.

The backcountry avalanche warning is in effect until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30.

Visit http://www.flatheadavalanche.org/ for additional information.