Backcountry avalanche warning issued in Northwest Montana

HUNGRY HORSE - The Flathead Avalanche Center in Hungry Horse has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for parts of Northwest Montana.

The Center cautions that heavy snowfall and powerful winds have created unstable slabs of new and drifted snow, with "large and very large avalanches" likely.

The warning is in effect on and below steep slopes at upper elevations in the Swan Mountain Range, Flathead Mountain Range, as well as and parts of Glacier National Park.

"Very dangerous avalanche conditions" exist and "travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended," the Center cautions.

The Backcountry Avalanche Warning in effect until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain.

