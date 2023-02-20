Backcountry Avalanche Warning issued for parts of Western Montana

MISSOULA – The Western Montana Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning which is in effect until Tuesday morning.

The avalanche danger has risen to high and will remain elevated throughout the day Monday and possibly Tuesday for the southern Mission, southern Swan, and Rattlesnake mountain ranges.

The Center notes recent heavy snow combined with wind has created widespread areas of unstable snow.

Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist and the Center notes that “travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.”

Click here to view the latest advisory from the Western Montana Avalanche Center.