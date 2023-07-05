Bad weather forces cancellation of Whitefish fireworks show

WHITEFISH - Disappointing thousands of people, Whitefish’s fireworks show was canceled on Tuesday night and will not be rescheduled.

A summer storm rolled over Whitefish Lake around 8:45 p.m. bringing high winds, lightning and rain.

The wind caused three-to-four-foot swells on the lake and with the rain, the fireworks became water-logged making it impossible for them to be fired.

Safety for the crews lighting off the fireworks was also another reason for the cancelation.

The Whitefish Chamber of Commerce posted about the cancelation on its Facebook page and Whitefish City Police announced the news over loudspeakers on their cruisers.