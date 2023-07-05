Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Bad weather forces cancellation of Whitefish fireworks show

Whitefish City Beach
MTN News
City Beach on Whitefish Lake is one of the most popular locations in the Flathead for 4th of July fireworks and celebrations.
Whitefish City Beach
Posted at 1:12 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 15:12:23-04

WHITEFISH - Disappointing thousands of people, Whitefish’s fireworks show was canceled on Tuesday night and will not be rescheduled.

A summer storm rolled over Whitefish Lake around 8:45 p.m. bringing high winds, lightning and rain.

The wind caused three-to-four-foot swells on the lake and with the rain, the fireworks became water-logged making it impossible for them to be fired.

Safety for the crews lighting off the fireworks was also another reason for the cancelation.

The Whitefish Chamber of Commerce posted about the cancelation on its Facebook page and Whitefish City Police announced the news over loudspeakers on their cruisers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!