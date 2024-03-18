Ballots due back Tuesday for Kalispell Emergency Responder dedicated levy

KALISPELL — Ballots are due on Tuesday night for the Kalispell Emergency Responder dedicated levy.

The permanent levy is expected to bring in $4.6 million in the first year to help support and grow Kalispell’s police, fire and ambulance services.

A third-party analysis found police and fire response time averages were between nine and 10 minutes, double the national response time standard.

The Emergency Responder Levy would fund Kalispell law enforcement with 11 additional employees, and the Fire/EMS department with a third fire station on the west side of Kalispell and 27 additional employees and equipment to support these operations.

Kalispell registered voters need to return their ballot to the Flathead County Elections Department by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.