Barricaded suspect causes temporary closure of Highway 206 near Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS — Highway 206 near Columbia Falls was temporarily shutdown in both directions due to a barricaded suspect with a weapon that started around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that the suspect is in custody thanks to negotiation tactics with the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT team.

Sheriff Heino said law enforcement were called to the scene due to an assault with a weapon.

Sheriff Heino said no injures were reported during the negotiation.

The highway reopened at 6:45 p.m.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

