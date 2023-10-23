Grizzly bear spotted Monday in the Creston area

CRESTON — A grizzly bear was seen on Monday morning near Lake Blaine Road across from Woody's gas station in the Creston area.

Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

RAW VIDEO: Grizzly bear in the Creston area

The Creston School District reports no schools have been locked down, but they are monitoring the situation.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says there are several known grizzly bears in the Lake Blane and Lower Valley areas.

MTN News

People are asked not to stop on the roadways or in private driveways to see the bears.