‘Becoming an Outdoors Woman’ classes coming to Kalispell

KALISPELL — Women in the Flathead will soon have the chance to learn a new skill to get them outdoors this winter.

"Becoming an Outdoors Woman" — hosted by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks — will be holding an ice fishing class in February in Kalispell.

The two-day class takes place on February 16 and February 17 for women who have never ice-fished or who have only been a few times.

Friday will be in the classroom going over basic ice fishing practices, gear and clothing, local fishing spots and more.

Then on Saturday, participants will take this knowledge onto the ice.

Registration for runs from January 27 until February 10.

Visit https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/206447 for more information or sign up for the classes.