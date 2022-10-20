Bias Brewery finds new home in downtown Kalispell

KALISPELL — A familiar brewery in Kalispell is moving into a familiar location for beer drinkers in the Flathead.

After purchasing Kalispell Brewing Company this summer, Bias Brewing is moving into the historic KBC building right on main street.

They’re set to officially open their doors on Saturday.

“And so being able to move over here, bring our brand and our culture over to Main street is a huge opportunity for us,” said Bias Brewing Co-Owner Gabe Mariman.

“We’re maintaining the historical integrity of this building, we’re keeping a lot of the Kalispell brewing bones, and we’ve just kind of made it our own,” added Mariman.

After going up for sale this summer, Mariman said Bias jumped at the opportunity to purchase Kalispell Brewing Company.

“We’ve been looking for a way to grow, we’ve outgrown our factory twice in the four years that we’ve been operating, so we need a much bigger factory, we need a better location with more visibility, this clearly checked all of those boxes,” said Mariman.

Sean Wells

Mariman said more space means more beer – Bias will now be able to quadruple their beer production and begin canning beer for the first time.

“At the old location we were producing beer as fast as we could produce it, we were maxed out, we were selling it as quickly as we could make it, here we have the luxury of being able to go after different markets and grow our operation,” added Mariman.

Along with a full food menu, Bias will continue to offer an array of different beers, and plan on re-showcasing favorite Kalispell Brewing Company beers from time to time.

Sean Wells

“So, we’ve got our flagships, our rotators, our experimental and then we’re going to add to that, some of the well-loved Kalispell Brewing Company beers,” said Mariman.

He said the brewery will be open seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m., a gathering space for all in Flathead County.

“And we’re going to employ a lot of local people, we’re going to continue to make beer, and people are going to be able to come here as a safe welcoming place for everybody in the community to gather and have a good time,” said Mariman.

