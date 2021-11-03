Big game harvest remains high across northwest Montana

KALISPELL — The big game harvest in northwest Montana remains high through two weekends of the general hunting season, according to check station data.

A total of 219 white-tailed deer, including 121 bucks, have been reported at check stations across the region. A total of 36 mule deer and 32 elk have also been reported. The overall percentage of hunters with game at the stations has been 13.6%, compared to 5.9% through the same period in 2019.

FWP did not operate game check stations on weekends during the 2020 season. The counts at the stations represent a sampling of the harvest and do not represent the complete number of animals taken.

Check stations are open on weekends during hunting season from 10 a.m. to approximately 1.5 hours past sunset. The regional game check stations are located at U.S. Highway 2 West of Kalispell, Montana Highway 83 north of Swan Lake, Highway 200 west of Thompson Falls, and Highway 93 near Olney.

Hunters must stop at all check stations that they pass, even if they have not harvested any animals.

The general deer and elk season runs through Nov. 28, 2021.