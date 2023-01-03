Bigfork among Montana communities receiving money for affordable housing

HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce has announced that more than $3.3 million in federal Housing Trust Fund (HTF) and Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funding has been allocated by Commerce’s Montana Housing to build new or preserve 66 affordable homes in four Montana communities.

“With a housing supply shortage and inflation at a generational high, Montanans are having a harder time finding an affordable home. That’s why it’s vital that we continue to support developers who build quality, affordable, sustainable, safe housing for the folks who live and work in Montana,” Montana Housing Division Administrator Cheryl Cohen said.

“This HTF and HOME funding will help build and rehabilitate affordable homes for seniors in Butte and Bigfork, rehabilitate affordable homes for Belgrade families, and develop affordable homes to help Montana women and children who need special services,” Cohen continued.

The allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and “are designated for the production and preservation of affordable housing for lower wage earning households, including those with special needs, those who are homeless, and those who are at risk of homelessness,” a news release states.

Bigfork Senior Housing will receive $650,000 of HTF funding to rehabilitate and preserve 24 affordable homes for seniors.

The other communities and affordable homes that will receive HOME and HTF funding are:

BELGARDE - Colorado Apartments will receive $668,000 of HOME funding to rehabilitate and preserve eight affordable homes for families and individuals.

BUTTE - Meadowlark Senior Apartments will receive $750,000 of HOME funding to build 26 new affordable homes for seniors.

HELENA - Florence Crittenton Family Services will receive $1,278,032 of HOME funding to develop eight affordable homes for women and their children.

Additional information can be found at https://housing.mt.gov/.