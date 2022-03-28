Bigfork Bridge closes for survey work

BIGFORK - Residents of Bigfork may have to make a few adjustments to their commute this week because of work by the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT).

The Bridge Street Bridge — which crosses the Swan River into downtown Bigfork on Montana Highway 35 — will be temporarily closed through Thursday.

The closure will allow MDT contractors to conduct what is called a "geotechnical survey," to gather details about the soil and rocks.

Engineers will be drilling around the bridge's foundation and in the park area between the road and the gazebo.

This survey work is a necessary step in the pre-construction process of replacing the bridge.

Drivers and pedestrians will be detoured to Grand Drive.