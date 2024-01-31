Bigfork bridge closing ‘for foreseeable future’

BIGFORK — The Bridge Street Bridge, which crosses the Swan River and connects downtown Bigfork to Montana Highway 35 has been closed until further notice due to structural concerns.

The bridge is closed to vehicles and pedestrians after a recent Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) inspection determined the span bridge can no longer reliably carry traffic.

“Plans continue to move ahead for the replacement of the current bridge; however, due to the structure’s condition, early closure of the bridge due to reliability concerns has always been a possibility,” MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen stated. “We understand the closure is inconvenient, but safety is the top priority.”

Barriers are being placed at each end of the bridge along with warning signs advising that the bridge is closed.

Pedestrians and vehicles will be required to use Grand Drive to access downtown Bigfork. Sliter’s Park and other destinations southwest of the bridge can be accessed using Bridge Street from the Montana Highway 209 or Highway 35 turn-offs.

MDT has been preparing to replace the existing Bridge Street Bridge with a new structure that will allow heavier loads, including emergency vehicles. According to a news release, construction is anticipated to start in 2026, but now MDT is looking if it’s possible to speed up the schedule.

Anyone with questions can email Sloane Stinson at Sloane@bigskypublicrelations.com or call the project hotline at 406-207-4484, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Additional information about the Bridge Street - Bigfork project can be found at http://bit.ly/BridgeStreetBigfork.