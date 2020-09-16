Menu

Bigfork Center for Performing Arts canceling performance due to positive COVID-19 tests

Posted at 4:09 PM, Sep 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-16 21:40:37-04

BIGFORK — The Bigfork Summer Theater is canceling a performance due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Brach Thompson with the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts confirmed to MTN News that a staff member and cast member have tested positive for coronavirus. Because of these positive cases, Thompson said that performances of Lion King Jr. will not continue.

"With the positive cases it's best to keep the kids away," Thompson said.

Thompson told MTN News that the theater hopes to continue with their "Best Of" event in November to celebrate their 20th season.

