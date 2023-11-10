Bigfork community honors veterans during school assembly

BIGFORK — A big crowd was on hand at Bigfork High School on Friday morning as veterans were honored and thanked for their service during a school assembly.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke (R-MT) both attended the event and gave remarks while offering their gratitude.

A number of high school students spoke during the assembly and both the high school band and choir performed musical acts to honor veterans.

Vietnam War veteran and Bigfork resident Michael Stone — who attended the assembly — said he was honored by the community’s support to those who’ve served.

He said a simple thank you goes a long way.

“When they say that to me, sometimes I want to say you’re worth it, because that’s why I did it for, it was for someone else. When the youngsters do it that means a lot — actually it means a lot no matter who says it,” said Stone.

Flathead County is home to one of the largest veteran populations in the state of Montana.