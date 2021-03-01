Bigfork community raises over $10,000 for Salvation Army

BIGFORK — The Bigfork community came together in a big way this holiday season raising more than $10,000 for the Salvation Army.

The Bigfork Chamber of Commerce -- thanks to the generous help of Bigfork residents -- helped raise more than $10,000 during this year’s “Virtual Kettle” for the Salvation Army.

The Chamber won the Bell Ringing Award raising the most funds during the 2020 Christmas season in Flathead County.

The Bigfork Chamber of Commerce also won the Golden Bell Award for having the highest number of individual donations in the Northwest region, including Washington, Northern Idaho and Northern Montana.

The Chamber was presented the award by Salvation Army officials Monday afternoon. Chamber President Diane Kautzman says the $10,000 mark shattered their original goal of raising $3,500.

“How generous Bigfork is, how we share the vision and helping the people in our community that need it,” Kautzman said. “And just reaching out, each person one at a time to someone else, just showing that a little can go a long, long way.”

Bigfork Chamber of Commerce officials say they have their sights set on raising $20,000 during next year’s campaign.

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services.

