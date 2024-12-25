Bigfork Elementary students bring Christmas spirit to Bigfork through caroling

BIGFORK — Bigfork is known as Montana’s Christmas village and the Bigfork Elementary students brought Christmas magic to the town by caroling for all to hear.

“There's no better dose of the Christmas spirit than to put smiles on the faces of a bunch of kids and listen to them sing, and just enjoy it all,” said Toomy Edwards from the Tommy Edwards Band.

Bigfork Elementary students brought the Christmas spirit to the town by singing the traditional holiday songs for parents, grandparents and the community last Friday. This year, local musicians from the Tommy Edwards band led the caroling.

“You know, both my kids go to big fork, and we live in this town, right? And Heather, the music teacher, called in for a favor, and we just couldn't jump on it fast enough. Who wouldn't want to come sing with 350 smiling kids, right?” said Tommy Edwards.

Students and teachers prepared for weeks to bring the spirit of Christmas to the town by singing songs like Feliz Navidad, Santa Claus is Coming to Town and Have a Holly Jolly Christmas for a completely packed town square.

“Bigfork is a community beyond the school, and as you can see, we have lots of parents here, lots of grandparents, lots of people within the community that heard about it, and they just come and sing. We are a close-knit community that that evolves beyond the school, beyond its borders,” said Heather Epperly, Bigfork Elementary art and music teacher.