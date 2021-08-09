Bigfork Festival of the Arts marks 43rd year

BIGFORK — The community of Bigfork celebrated an annual summer event over the weekend that dates back to 1978.

The 43rd annual Bigfork Festival of Arts featured over 100 exhibitors representing their work. There was amazing art, live music and good food.

Local artists as well as artists from all over the country came out to showcase their work.

MTN News

"I make everything, everything is one of a kind and handcrafted. I'm also one of the co-owners of Persimmon Gallery. So, I have the gallery here and then also my jewelry here,” Callie Huslander told us.

It may have been the 43rd annual event, but what was a little different was the number of vendors participating – and how large the venue has grown.

MTN News

"The last two years have been the most different. Last year having everybody in the parking lot was very different from before,” note Just Beautiful Things owner Carole Carverry. “And this year they've added down the street, which is kind of back to the old way, but still having the parking lot, so it's, it's nice. We like it. It seems to be working out for us well."

"They've kind of, they've changed up in the setup and so it's more advantageous for both shop owners and our artisans,” Huslander said. “And you know it just continues to grow, and it's just a really great art show."

