Bigfork Fourth of July Parade to honor essential workers

BIGFORK — The popular Fourth of July Parade in downtown Bigfork is set to return this year after last year’s festivities were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up to 5,000 people are expected to attend this year’s parade in downtown Bigfork on Electric Avenue. Bigfork Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebekah King said the parade starts at noon, but some attendees may show up as early as 7 a.m.

“So, we’re really happy to be able to do it, we’re happy to invite people back to Bigfork, invite people to show off their businesses with their floats, have the dance teams and the cheerleaders and the horses and everything, everything that an American parade is supposed to be,” said King.

She said the theme of this year’s parade is honoring essential workers. King is asking residents to nominate essential workers from grocery store clerks to nurses to be this year’s grand marshals during the parade.

“We want to hear from the public, we want to hear from employers, what person really went above and beyond the last 15 months, whether it was attitude or creativity or just commitment and dedication to their job and their position and their customers,” King told MTN News.

She said residents can nominate essential workers on the chamber’s website. Three essential workers will be selected as grand marshals.

“Because there were so many people that did so much to really make life more tolerable, they deserve to be honored,” said King. Essential workers can be nominated as grand marshals up until June 20.

Parking and a free shuttle will be available for those attending the parade, at the Bigfork rodeo fairgrounds on the intersection of Highway 35 and 82.

