Bigfork High School evacuated due to bomb threat

UPDATE: 2:06 p.m. - Dec. 17, 2021

BIGFORK - A bomb threat at Bigfork High School on Friday prompted officials to evacuate and close all schools on campus.

Bigfork School District Superintendent Tom Stack says high school students were immediately released and buses ran at 12:30 p.m.

Parents who could not meet their child at the bus stop were asked to make other arrangements for their child to be picked up.

Stack says students were taken to Harvest Foods to keep people clear from campus.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino clarified with MTN News that no package was found on campus.

However, a threatening message was found written on a bathroom wall.

Sheriff Heino says following a complete sweep of the building no additional threatening messages or items were discovered.

Thirteen members of law enforcement were on campus and performed a sweep of the high school, according to Stack.

Stack says all Bigfork High School activities have been canceled for the weekend.

(first report: 1:0 4p.m. - Dec. 17, 2021)

A school spokesperson confirms with MTN News that Bigfork High school was evacuated for a bomb threat.

The spokesperson said the students were released at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says a strange box was found inside a school bathroom containing a threatening message.

Sheriff Heino said law enforcement is on the scene performing a sweep of the building.

Law enforcement is waiting for an explosive K9 specialist to further evaluate.

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

