Bigfork Innovations Group donates $10,000 to community

Bigfork Innovations Group, also known as BIG, fundraised $10,000 in 2020 and have dispersed that money to different groups in the community.

The group was able to raise the money through their annual Bigfork Brewfest Event last March before COVID-19 shutdown the state.

And they have donated the funds to various groups, such as $4,000s for a scoreboard at Carlyle Johnson Park, and $2,000 for the North Shore Nordic Club just to name a few.

BIG President Dane Hollinger says that the group tries to donate funds to groups who do not often get the support they need to function.

“We actually tried to reach out to some organizations in the community that kind of get overlooked when it comes to giving," said Hollinger.

The group hopes to still have their annual Bigfork Brewfest in March this year.