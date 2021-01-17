Bigfork market delivers 'gratitude boxes' to feed those in need

BIGFORK — Max’s Market in Bigfork created gratitude boxes to those in need who do not have access to organic vegetables.

“We've just kind of come to realize that not everybody has access to clean and organic food and it's something — well, it's the reason we open the market," said Jenny Evans, co-owner of Max's Market.

Evans says the gratitude boxes could not have been possible without community donations for the family to buy the food.

“People donated anywhere from a couple dollars every time they came in to a couple $100,” said Evans.

With help from local businesses and the federal food program they were able to provide those in need with organic and clean food.

“With Aces and the WIC program, and they helped us identify families that would benefit from those boxes,” said Evans.

Max Evans, the five-year-old son of Jenny’s husband, and who the market is named after also helped deliver the boxes.

Max and his family plan to give out even more boxes during February.

