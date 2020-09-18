Bigfork River Recreation areas closed for construction

Construction crews announced three recreation areas on the Bigfork River will be closed periodically for the next several weeks as construction crews work on a series of projects that will enhance recreational opportunities and maintain safety.

· Pacific Park: Currently closed and will remain closed through the end of October to accommodate equipment access and construction associated with a canal relining project.

· Kearney Rapids Boat Launch: There may be periodic closures beginning Sept. 28 through mid-October to accommodate equipment access for a geotechnical project.

· Swan River Nature Trail: There may be periodic closures beginning Sep. 21 through mid-October to accommodate equipment access for a project. Additionally, the trail will also experience closure for the construction of the Kearney Rapids Boat Launch Parking Area, beginning mid-October through mid-November.

Signs will be posted in the local area as well. PacifiCorp recognizes the inconvenience these closures may impose, but the only safe way to perform the work is to temporarily limit access to some areas.

