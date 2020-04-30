Bigfork School District to remain remote for remainder of school year

BIGFORK — The Bigfork School District school board met Wednesday night to vote on whether school should remain online for the rest of the year or if students should return to the classrooms. Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen confirmed with MTN on Thursday that the board voted to remain online for the remainder of the school year.

This comes after Gov. Steve Bullock gave school districts the option to have some students return to physical classroom learning on May 7.

Bigfork follows Whitefish, Columbia Falls and Kalispell school districts which have all decided to remain online for the remainder of the school year.