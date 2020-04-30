Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Bigfork School District to remain remote for remainder of school year

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Bigfork High School on 12.2.19.
Bigfork High School
Posted at 4:23 PM, Apr 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-30 18:23:28-04

BIGFORK — The Bigfork School District school board met Wednesday night to vote on whether school should remain online for the rest of the year or if students should return to the classrooms. Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen confirmed with MTN on Thursday that the board voted to remain online for the remainder of the school year.

This comes after Gov. Steve Bullock gave school districts the option to have some students return to physical classroom learning on May 7.

Bigfork follows Whitefish, Columbia Falls and Kalispell school districts which have all decided to remain online for the remainder of the school year.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.