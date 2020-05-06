Menu

Bigfork voters approve school bond requests

Taxpayers in Bigfork approved both the elementary and high school levy requests on Tuesday.
Bigfork School
Posted at 7:26 AM, May 06, 2020
BIGFORK — Voters approved a pair of school levy requests in Bigfork on Tuesday.

Taxpayers in the Bigfork School District voted in favor of the elementary school general levy by a tally of 793-to-763.

Owners of homes valued at $200,000 can anticipate annual taxes to increase by $29.20.

A high school general fund levy was also approved in Bigfork by a tally of 1012-to-987.

Owners of homes valued at $200,000 can anticipate annual taxes to increase by $18.30.

The Bigfork School District asked taxpayers to support the two general fund levies in the amount of $603,000.

Julie Kreiman and Paul Sandry received the most votes in the race for the Bigfork School Board of Trustees race.

