Bigger, better DieCast Nationals Hot Wheel drag returning to Kalispell

The DieCast Nationals Hot Wheels race will be held on February 10, 2024, at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Feb 07, 2024
KALISPELL — The Flathead will have the opportunity to participate in a drag race this weekend, but it’s not just any race — it’s a Hot Wheels race.

The DieCast Nationals, a 1/64th scale car race, is back in the Flathead for the second year.

This is a free event for kids ages 4 to 15. There is also an open class for adults to compete against the kids so they can have some nostalgic fun.

Last year, 156 kids came out to race and this year, they expect 300 to 400 racers.

With new and improved timing technology, a food truck, and a bigger venue at the Flathead County Fairgrounds, this event is continuing to grow.

“It’s a Hot Wheel Race, what’s the big deal right, put some orange track down, run a car. Well, the trophies are 30 inches tall again. We have second-place trophies, we have tables of prizes. We've had four major sponsors this year where I've only ever had one. We upgraded the equipment this year and I think it's something that nobody's really seen. I mean, as a kid, I would have killed for this. This is really cool, but it's cooler than it sounds." - event organizer Stewart See

The race takes place on Saturday, February 10, 2024, with the doors opening for registration at 9 a.m. Click here to view the rules and regulations for race day.

