Blacktail Mountain Resort announces opening date

LAKESIDE — There's some more good news for skiers in Northwest Montana.

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area above Lakeside has announced its opening date.

The mountain is set to open on Friday, Dec. 18, according to a social media post. Blacktail Mountain plans to be open from Dec. 18 until Dec. 20 -- and once again from Dec. 23 until Jan 3.

All guests and employees will be required to wear a face-covering while in lift lines and while loading and unloading the lift. Face coverings will also be required indoors and where social distancing cannot be maintained, according to a news release.

Lift tickets, rentals and lessons will be available for purchase through the online store.

Additionally, a pair of two ticketing kiosks will be located on the first floor and second floor where people can scan a barcode from either their smartphone or from a paper printout of their online reservation and print day lift tickets.

Click here for additional information on lift tickets, rentals, lessons, and the COVID-19 precautions that will be in place.