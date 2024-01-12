Blacktail Mountain Ski Area announces limited opening

LAKESIDE — Blacktail Mountain Ski Area near Lakeside is planning to open this weekend.

The ski area will open with limited terrain on Sunday, January 14 and Monday, January 15, 2024, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day — weather and conditions permitting.

The Olympic Chair, and the Thunderhead Chair to midway are scheduled for operation. The lower half of the Thunderhead Chair, the Crystal Chair, the Magic Carpet conveyor lift, and additional terrain will open as conditions permit.

Early-season conditions exist which means people can expect to see thin coverage and obstacles.

"It has been an incredibly challenging start to the 2023/24 Season to say the least. I can't quite express the gratitude we feel to this community for the continued support and understanding”, said Blacktail Mountain Ski Area General Manager Jessi Wood. “I'm thrilled to get open and so proud of our team for their tireless work in difficult conditions".

Blacktail Mountain will reopen on Wednesday, January 17 through Sunday, January 21 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. The ski area will then continue with Wednesday through Sunday operations until February 19.

Season passes and daily lift tickets are available to purchase online at estore.blacktailmountain.com. Visit https://blacktailmountain.com/ for the latest information about conditions at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area.