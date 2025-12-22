Blacktail Mountain Ski Area announces opening day

LAKESIDE — Blacktail Mountain Ski Area has announced that opening day for the 2025/26 season will be Wednesday, December 24, with lifts spinning from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This day will mark the start of seven-day-a-week operations for the ski area, with operations continuing through Sunday, January 4.

The ski area will close early on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, December 24, and will have a late start on Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25, with lifts spinning from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. On all other operating days during this period, lifts will spin from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Olympic Chair and Thunderhead Chair are scheduled for operation. The Magic Carpet, Crystal Chair and additional terrain will open as conditions permit.

The ski area reminds guests that early season conditions exist. Be aware of your surroundings, proceed cautiously, and respect all rope lines and trail closures as they are there for your safety.

"It's always an exciting moment when we get to announce opening day, but this season that excitement comes with a deep appreciation for the hard work behind the scenes," says Jessi Wood, General Manager at Blacktail Mountain. "Last week's massive windstorm brought some real challenges and delayed our timeline, and we're incredibly grateful to finally have power restored today. Thanks to the dedication of our team and service professionals in the community, the mountain is ready, and we're looking forward to welcoming skiers and riders back to the slopes."

More information can be found here.

