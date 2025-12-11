Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area moves back opening day

The ski area has postponed opening day as it waits for Mother Nature to bring cooler temperatures to the ski hill.
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area
MTN News
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Lakeside is gearing up for the new ski season and are waiting for mother nature’s support before they can officially open the slopes.
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area
Posted
and last updated

LAKESIDE — Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Lakeside is gearing up for the new ski season and is waiting for Mother Nature's support before it can officially open the slopes.

“We did receive quite a bit of heavy wet snow this week, which is great for building base, and we are going to notify the public as soon as we do have an opening date,” said Blacktail Mountain Ski Area General Manager Jessi Wood.

Check out what's happening at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area:

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area moves back opening day

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area has postponed their opening day, which was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 12, as it waits for Mother Nature to bring cooler temperatures to the ski hill.

“It’s a bummer that we are not able to open this Friday, but we’re crossing our fingers, doing our snow dance and looking forward to the future,” said Wood.

Wood says they hope to have an update soon, but might need a little help.

“We don’t have snow guns that we can create a base with, we have to wait for Ullr, the God of snow, to deliver, and so we’re patiently, or maybe not so patientl,y waiting for that right now,” said Wood.

Despite the delay in opening day, Wood said there’s plenty to be excited about on the mountain, including upgrades to the exterior of the lodge and trail work done in the off-season.

“We did have a crew out working on trails this summer, cleaning up existing trails and taking care of our gladed areas.”

Wood said the ski area is hosting its “Wake Up Old Man Winter Party” on Friday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. at Tamarack Brewing in Lakeside.

“Our patrol will be there offering waxings and anything that you pay the patrol or donate to the patrol goes to medical care on the mountain,” said Wood.

More information on the party can be found here.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader