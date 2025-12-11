LAKESIDE — Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Lakeside is gearing up for the new ski season and is waiting for Mother Nature's support before it can officially open the slopes.

“We did receive quite a bit of heavy wet snow this week, which is great for building base, and we are going to notify the public as soon as we do have an opening date,” said Blacktail Mountain Ski Area General Manager Jessi Wood.

Check out what's happening at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area:

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area moves back opening day

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area has postponed their opening day, which was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 12, as it waits for Mother Nature to bring cooler temperatures to the ski hill.

“It’s a bummer that we are not able to open this Friday, but we’re crossing our fingers, doing our snow dance and looking forward to the future,” said Wood.

Wood says they hope to have an update soon, but might need a little help.

“We don’t have snow guns that we can create a base with, we have to wait for Ullr, the God of snow, to deliver, and so we’re patiently, or maybe not so patientl,y waiting for that right now,” said Wood.

Despite the delay in opening day, Wood said there’s plenty to be excited about on the mountain, including upgrades to the exterior of the lodge and trail work done in the off-season.

“We did have a crew out working on trails this summer, cleaning up existing trails and taking care of our gladed areas.”

Wood said the ski area is hosting its “Wake Up Old Man Winter Party” on Friday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. at Tamarack Brewing in Lakeside.

“Our patrol will be there offering waxings and anything that you pay the patrol or donate to the patrol goes to medical care on the mountain,” said Wood.

More information on the party can be found here.