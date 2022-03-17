Blacktail Mountain Ski Area joins Powder Alliance

LAKESIDE - Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Lakeside has joined the Powder Alliance for the 2022/2023 ski season, adding an additional 16 winter destinations for season pass holders.

Season passholders will receive three free days — Sunday through Friday — at resorts in Idaho, Washington, California, Canada and more. Spanning three countries and two hemispheres. The price of season passes has not increased compared to last year.

“It's another added benefit for skiers. You know, we're all looking for ways to reward our pass holders, because they're an extension of our family here at the ski area,” said Blacktail Mountain General Manager Jessi Wood.

All of the benefits from the Powder Alliance are free to any season pass holders of participating Powder Alliance resorts. For more information, and to view a full list of resorts associated with the Powder Alliance, visit http://www.powderalliance.com