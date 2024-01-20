Blacktail Mountain Ski Area sees latest ever opening date

LAKESIDE — Blacktail Mountain Ski Area is finally opening, and this will be the latest opening in the ski area's history.

“We are finally open, it's fantastic to have the lifts spinning and the guests back up on the mountain,” said Jessi Wood, Blacktail Mountain Ski Area General Manager.

The mountain was open one day during the subzero temperatures, but this week is the first time they have been open during their normal ski days, Wednesday through Sunday.

The previous late start record was in 2004 when they opened the day after Christmas.

“It's been it's been rough. I mean, we work really hard every year to get our small ski reopened for this community. And when we can't do it because we're missing snow, it's extremely frustrating,” said Wood.

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area continued to hold events like their Mountain Top Music concerts while they were waiting on the snow.

“We are up at the top of the mountain with a gorgeous view of the Flathead Valley, Glacier Park, Flathead Lake, and we were itching to be at work,” said Wood.

While it hasn’t been the ideal year for snow, the ski area is thankful for the community’s support.

“I really want to thank the community and our staff for kind of sticking by us and coming out and continuing to support us in what's been a really tough start,” said Wood.

The lifts are spinning up at Blacktail, but ski areas can never have too much snow.

“Just never stopped doing that snow dance. We're not there yet. Everybody's a little bit nervous about these winter storm conditions. I say bring it on. Keep on dancing,” said Wood.

