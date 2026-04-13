Blankenship Bridge area on Flathead National Forest closed due to high water levels

KALISPELL — The Flathead National Forest has issued a public service announcement closing the Blankenship Bridge area on the southwest side of the forest due to high water levels on the Flathead River.

The closure applies to national forest lands southwest of Blankenship Bridge, on the west side of the Middle Fork of the Flathead River.

Officials say the decision was made because of public safety concerns related to high river conditions.

The closure is expected to remain in place until June 27, 2026, at 6 p.m., unless conditions change.

Flathead County MT/Facebook The Blankenship Bridge area on the Flathead National Forest is closed due to high Flathead River levels through June 27, 2026, for public safety.

Forest officials warn that entering a closed area is prohibited and may result in penalties under federal regulations.

Spring runoff can create swift currents, unstable banks and rapidly changing conditions, making access dangerous.

Officials are urging the public to respect posted closures to protect both visitors and first responders.

For additional information and maps of the closure area, visit the Flathead National Forest alerts page.