Flathead National Forest reopens Blankenship gravel bar

HUNGRY HORSE - The Flathead National Forest has reopened the Blankenship gravel bar for overnight camping.

This area had been closed to camping over the past few weeks due to high water levels.

"The gravel bar downstream from Blankenship Bridge is a unique and beautiful site that provides riverside camping and access to the Wild and Scenic Flathead River," Hungry Horse-Glacier View District Ranger Rob Davies said. "Please use the provided probable toilet facilities, never leave campfires unattended, follow food storage order, pack out all garbage, and respect the three-day stay limit”.

The US Forest Service is urging people to act responsibly and leave no trace of their presence. Remember to plan ahead and prepare, respect the wildlife and land, and be considerate of others in the same area.

