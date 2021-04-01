Blood donors sought across Northwest Montana

KALISPELL — The Montana Red Cross is asking healthy donors of all blood types to give back during spring blood drives across Northwest Montana.
Spring blood drives get underway on Friday with the events starting in Whitefish, West Glacier, Kalispell, and Saint Ignatius.
Red Cross Blood Drive Account Manager Sandy Carlson said the Red Cross is testing all donor blood for COVID-19 antibodies, with results available within one to two weeks.
She told MTN News the blood donated with high levels of COVID-19 antibodies can help hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover from serious illness.
Carlson says The Red Cross has been pleasantly surprised by the number of new blood donors across Montana during the pandemic.
“Hundreds of brand-new first-time donors which is remarkable, we see a lot of first-timers at high schools and colleges but the number of new donors we’re seeing is just fantastic,” said Carlson.
The Montana Red Cross asks those wishing to donate blood to schedule an appointment online.
Upcoming blood donation sites in Northwest Montana include:
- Whitefish: 4/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Olney-Bissell School, 5955 Farm to Market Road
- Kalispell: 4/9/2021 Noon - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 126 N Meridian Rd.
- West Glacier: 4/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Glacier National Park Community Building, GNP Headquarters, 162 Mather Drive
- Saint Ignatius: 4/6/2021: Noon - 6:15 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Main & Highway 93
- Missoula: 4/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University of Montana The James E Todd Center, The University of Montana, 32 Campus Drive
- Missoula: 4/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Anthonys Parish, 217 Tremont
- Missoula: 4/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Consumer Direct Care Network Blood Drive at Red Cross Donation Center, 2401 N Reserve St.
- Missoula: 4/12/2021: Noon - 5 p.m., Southgate Mall, 2901 Brooks
- Missoula: 4/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Blood Drive at Red Cross Donation Center, 2401 N Reserve St. Suite 6
- Hamilton: 4/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bitterroot College, 103 S. 9th St.
- Stevensville: 4/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stevensville Fire Department, 150 Kinsman Drive