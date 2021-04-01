Blood donors sought across Northwest Montana

KALISPELL — The Montana Red Cross is asking healthy donors of all blood types to give back during spring blood drives across Northwest Montana.

Spring blood drives get underway on Friday with the events starting in Whitefish, West Glacier, Kalispell, and Saint Ignatius.

Red Cross Blood Drive Account Manager Sandy Carlson said the Red Cross is testing all donor blood for COVID-19 antibodies, with results available within one to two weeks.

She told MTN News the blood donated with high levels of COVID-19 antibodies can help hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover from serious illness.

Carlson says The Red Cross has been pleasantly surprised by the number of new blood donors across Montana during the pandemic.

“Hundreds of brand-new first-time donors which is remarkable, we see a lot of first-timers at high schools and colleges but the number of new donors we’re seeing is just fantastic,” said Carlson.

The Montana Red Cross asks those wishing to donate blood to schedule an appointment online.

Upcoming blood donation sites in Northwest Montana include: