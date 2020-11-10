Blood donors sought in Northwest Montana

KALISPELL — The American Red Cross is asking healthy donors of all blood types to give blood ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Red Cross officials say they’re facing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and fear of an upcoming slump in blood donations starting with the Thanksgiving holiday.

Red Cross Blood Drive Account Manager Sandy Carlson says they’re following high standards of infection control at each donation site making safety the top priority for all donors.

Carlson says those donating can have their blood tested for COVID-19 antibodies, with results available within one to two weeks.

Those results indicate if a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies regardless of whether an individual has developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Carlson says donating blood now will help save lives this holiday season.

“That’s why the donors come in, and yes they’re doing the COVID-19 antibodies testing but the bottom line is that they’re helping to save a life by donating blood,” Carlson said.

Upcoming blood donation sites in Northwest Montana include:

Kalispell



11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 400 West California St.

11/20/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., US Forest Service Offices, 650 Wolfpack Way

Whitefish



11/19/2020: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Wave, 1250 Baker Ave.

Polson



11/24/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Life Church, New Life Church, 1414 2nd Street West

Saint Ignatius



11/24/2020: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Main & Hwy 93

Click here to find an upcoming blood donation drive near you.

