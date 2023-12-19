BNSF Railway fuel leak on route to West Glacier under investigation

WEST GLACIER — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is working with BNSF Railway on a cleanup plan after a diesel fuel leak occurred on Monday, December 18, 2023, from a train locomotive traveling between Havre and West Glacier.

The DEQ's Moira Davin tells MTN News that BNSF is reporting that a train traveling between Havre and West Glacier may have leaked approximately 1,300 gallons of diesel fuel starting just outside of Browning.

Davin said BNSF crews observed a 3" diesel trail along the tracks but added no water impacts were observed in the initial investigation.

BNSF crews will visit bridges that can be safely accessed to remove snow impacted by the leak, according to the DEQ, who said they'll have more information as the investigation continues.

The locomotive has been taken to the Whitefish railyard for further investigation.

We have reached out to BNSF for comment but have not heard back.

