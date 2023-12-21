Watch Now
BNSF provides update on locomotive fuel leak between West Glacier and Browning

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality reports a train locomotive may have leaked approximately 1,300 gallons of diesel fuel between Browning and West Glacier on December 18, 2023.
Posted at 3:18 PM, Dec 21, 2023
WEST GLACIER — BNSF Railway reports they're still working with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to address the impacts of a fuel leak on a locomotive earlier this week between West Glacier and Browning.

BNSF released the following statement to MTN News:

"Following discovery of the fuel leak on a locomotive at Belton yesterday (Monday), BNSF employees isolated and shut down the locomotive to prevent additional release.  The cause of the release is still under investigation, but an initial examination indicates the release was caused by a leak within the fuel system of the unit, resulting in the loss of an estimated 900-1000 gallons of dyed diesel fuel. BNSF teams continue to investigate the corridor, but to date, only a thin and intermittent trail of fuel has been observed on top of the ballast along the roughly 65-mile route between Browning and Belton.  As the locomotive did not stop in between these locations, we are not expecting any concentrated releases along the corridor.  BNSF will work with DEQ to address impacts resulting from the release."

The DEQ reported earlier this week that BNSF had notified the agency that approximately 1,300 gallons of diesel fuel may have leaked from a locomotive between Browning and West Glacier.

