BNSF Railway continues investigating oil sheen on Whitefish River

BNSF Railway is investigating the source of an oil seep and sheen on the Whitefish River.
Posted at 9:34 AM, Apr 13, 2023
According to Whitefish officials, the city received notice around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from BNSF that an oil sheen had appeared by the rail landing.

In a statement sent to MTN News on Wednesday evening, BNSF says they're investigating the source of the sheen and a containment boom has been placed in the river as a precaution.

A section of the recreational trail and the boat launch near the rail yard will remain closed while crews work in the area.

Whitefish River Oil Sheen Map

