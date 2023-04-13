BNSF Railway continues investigating oil sheen on Whitefish River

WHITEFISH - BNSF Railway is investigating the source of an oil seep and sheen on the Whitefish River.

According to Whitefish officials, the city received notice around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from BNSF that an oil sheen had appeared by the rail landing.

In a statement sent to MTN News on Wednesday evening, BNSF says they're investigating the source of the sheen and a containment boom has been placed in the river as a precaution.

A section of the recreational trail and the boat launch near the rail yard will remain closed while crews work in the area.